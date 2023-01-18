Lewis Capaldi fans chanted “put it on, put it on” after a bra was thrown on stage

Lewis Capaldi kicked off his ‘Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent’ tour in Leeds at the weekend.

The Scottish singer, 26, received an unusual gift from a fan at the sold out First Direct Arena.

In a clip, which Lewis posted to Instagram last night, fans are heard chanting “put it on, put it on” as he holds up a grey bra.

Lewis Capaldi on the opening night of his UK tour at First Direct Arena, Leeds. Picture: Anthony Longstaff

The Pointless singer, who is dressed in all white, joked: “This is padded, someone out there is a f*****g liar!”

However, with a bit of a struggle, the 26-year-old put on the bra at his fans request.

Those in the arena cheered, as he thanked the 13,781 fans who had come to his opening night, saying: "Thank you, when I imagined the opening night of my sell out arena tour, this is what I was thinking."

Lewis, who has just been nominated for Song of the Year at the Brit Awards, captioned the social media post: “here I am your favourite heartthrob x”

Tonight, the Scottish singer will be performing in Manchester’s AO Arena, before making his way to Liverpool and Newcastle.

Next Monday (January 23), he kicks off the Scotland leg of the tour with shows in Aberdeen and Glasgow before heading to Wales and Northern Ireland.