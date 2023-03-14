Children’s TV programme Blue Peter has announced it’s changing its name and logo for Red Nose Day 2023.

Blue Peter has announced it’s changing its name and logo in a ‘historical first’ for Red Nose Day 2023 in aid of Comic Relief. The temporary change will see the show’s title change to ‘Red Peter’ and the logo change from blue to red after Comic Relief’s iconic red nose.

The children’s television show, which began back in 1958, will make the changes for one day only on Friday, March 17. In aid of Comic Relief, a special Red Peter episode will air on the big day and see presenters Mwaksy Mudenda, Joel Defries and Abby Cook attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the most shaving cream pies thrown in different faces in one minute.

Later on in the show, the presenters will go behind-the-scenes of the Red Nose Day show to see how the annual fundraiser comes together to raise money for Comic Relief. They will also showcase hundreds of Red Nose designs created by viewers via the CBBC Creative Lab game, while pop star Fleur East will perform her latest single, Count the Ways.

Presenter Mwaksy said: “We are well and truly getting in the Red Nose Day spirit this year and I’m so excited to be part of our biggest Red Nose Day special ever. I’m most excited for the shaving cream pie in the face challenge, hopefully I won’t be on the receiving end of them and seeing all the fantastic things our viewers are up to around the country. It’s going to be an absolute blast."

Viewers will also have the chance to get their hands on the collar belonging to Henry, Blue Peter’s loveable dog, as part of the BBC’s Telly Treasures Giveaway. The initiative, which is running across the BBC, is giving viewers an opportunity to win and own a piece of TV magic, for Red Nose Day.

Red Peter is the latest Red Nose Day show to be confirmed by the BBC following the announcement of The Traitors, Love Island and Ghosts Comic Relief specials. Following the Red Nose Day episode, Red Peter will revert back to its original name.

How to watch the Blue Peter Red Nose Day special

Red Peter will air on Red Nose Day on Friday, March 17, on CBBC and iPlayer at 5pm. The official fundraiser will air on BBC One and iPlayer on the same day.

