Broadband boost for 200,000 Glasgow homes and businesses

More than 200,000 homes and businesses throughout Glasgow are now able to access to some of the fastest, most reliable broadband anywhere in Europe.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Openreach has invested an estimated £60m in the new Full Fibre network for Glasgow, reaching over 60 per cent of properties.

However, tens of thousands of people are yet to upgrade their broadband service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Full fibre technology offers a faster, more reliable broadband connection. The once-in-a-generation technology enables locals to connect multiple devices at gigabit-capable speeds and will help businesses trade online and compete for decades to come.

Full Fibre has reached 200,000 properties.

People living in Glasgow can see if they can upgrade to full fibre by visiting Openreach’s full fibre checker.

Thousands of flats and apartments in the city are also at risk of being left behind due to the need for wayleaves from landlords and property owners. Without these agreements, Openreach engineers can maintain the existing copper networks but cannot upgrade them to Full Fibre.

To avoid this digital divide, Openreach is urging landlords and property managers across Glasgow to act swiftly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robert Thorburn, Openreach Partnership Director, said: “Fast and reliable full fibre broadband gives households and businesses a significant boost. As the UK’s leading provider of fibre infrastructure, Openreach is at the forefront of the digital transformation, connecting communities all over the UK and future-proofing the network for decades to come.

“Our extensive network - the largest in the UK – means residents can shop around and find the best deals that suit their needs. But it’s important to remember that upgrades don’t happen automatically. People need to order it to take advantage of the technology."

Full Fibre technology offers a faster, more reliable connection that keeps up with the demands of today’s digital world.

Whether streaming your favourite show, gaming online, making a video call, managing your finances, or running a business, full fibre keeps everything running smoothly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Packages from the widest range of broadband providers are also increasingly competitively priced, meaning people may pay similar, or even less, per month than their current bill for a much-improved service.

Openreach’s full fibre network now reaches more than 18 million properties, and the company plans to extend this to 25 million homes and businesses by the end of 2026, with a belief it can reach as many as 30 million by the end of the decade – with the right investment conditions.