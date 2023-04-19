The former Countdown star revealed she told a lie during her time in I’m A Celebrity seven years ago - but will ‘rethink’ her strategy in South Africa

Carol Voderman has revealed that she lied about her phobias during her stint on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here seven years ago back in 2016, but is rethinking her strategies ahead of her time in South Africa.

Vorderman’s time on the show all those years ago saw her be the fifth celebrity to be eliminated after Danny Baker, Lisa Snowdon, Ola Jordan and Diversity star Jordan Banjo left the jungle.

Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt won the show back in 2016, with comedian and The Masked Singer presenter Joel Dommett finishing runner up with Emmerdale actor Adam Thomas finishing third.

Speaking to ITV about the upcoming All Stars version of the show which is set to be released next week, Vorderman revealed that she isn’t going to have a game plan before she arrives in South Africa.

She said: “Last time I did I’m a Celebrity, I tried to double bluff everyone. I told them I was frightened of things I wasn’t really, like heights! It did sort of semi work. Afterwards I told them the story as I thought I would never be going again and I admitted what I was really frightened of so now they all know.

“It’s just important to enjoy it and have fun. We’ve still got a WhatsApp group from our time on I’m a Celebrity in 2016.”