Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago SNP treasurer Colin Beattie arrested by police
7 minutes ago BAFTA’s ‘Memorable TV Moment Award’ nominations - full list
2 hours ago Bebe Rexha is bringing her groundbreaking tour to the UK
3 hours ago Climate activists to ‘step up’ disruption if ultimatums are not met
3 hours ago BBC confirms Waterloo Road return
4 hours ago Neighbours star dies ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’

Channel 4 to air Prince Andrew documentary during King Charles’ coronation as part of ‘alternative’ schedule

A documentary surrounding ‘problem Prince’ Andrew will be aired on Channel 4 on the day of King Charles’ coronation.

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 18th Apr 2023, 13:15 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 13:17 BST

Channel 4 has announced they will air a documentary surrounding the ‘problem’ with Prince Andrew as part of their ‘alternative schedule’ on May 6 - the day of King Charles III’s coronation.

It comes as Channel 4 has announced a shake-up for their coverage on the day, with the platform working to “provide an escape from the pomp and ceremony” allowing viewers who may not want to watch the coronation, a channel they can tune in to.

‘Andrew – The Problem Prince’ will air as part of Channel 4’s coronation programme. It will see Emily Maitlis speak in detail about her infamous Newsnight interview with the Duke of York in 2019.

Most Popular

    Following the interview from four years ago, in which Prince Andrew was grilled over his friendship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the Duke stepped back from public life and has rarely been pictured since.

    It will be part of a two-part series which will feature archive footage and an interview with former Newsnight producer Sam McAlister and access to palace insiders, Channel 4 has announced.

    Other shows set to air on Channel 4 during their coronation programming will include Frankie Boyle’s Farewell To The Monarchy, in which the Scottish comedian will take a look back at 1,000 years of royal history.

    Related topics:Channel 4King CharlesCoronationPrince