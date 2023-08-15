A five year old girl has been left with devastating facial injuries, and required a skin graft after being attacked by a dog

A five-year-old girl, described as “beautiful, amazing and bubbly”, has suffered ‘devastating’ injuries after being attacked by a bully-type dog outside a shop. The girl reportedly had asked permission before stroking the dog.

The incident occurred on Saturday (August 12), at around 5pm in Norton as emergency services, including the police force and ambulance services, descended to the scene with the girl, Farrah-Leigh Nichol, rushed to hospital.

The injuries sustained were severe and she had skin graft operations on her left cheek. Both her parents, Danielle Kemp and Alex Nichol, are by her side in hospital and have described online the family’s ordeal as a “horrific nightmare”.

Kirsty Lavender, a family friend, is helping raise funds to send the child to Disney after the ordeal. Speaking to The Mirror, she said: “She’s beautiful, funny, bubbly, polite, just an all-round amazing child. We are all hoping this doesn’t take her personality and confidence away.

“After the attack her dad scooped her up and ran home... So her sister Alexie-Leigh did see Farrah-Leigh’s face, so I can’t imagine what she’s feeling. She’s with her nanna at the moment.”

The little girl is reportedly set to undergo a second operation on Tuesday morning (August 15). “She was making mum and dad food yesterday in the little play kitchen when she came back from her operation so fingers crossed she bounces back after this,” Kirsty said.

“She had one operation yesterday and she’s got to go down again Tuesday morning and then wait two weeks and have another operation. Her mum and dad are a little bit lost. We are doing everything we can to make it easier on the family.”

Her father, Alex, said: “She was crying and all her face was off. Her face was gone. It was just gruesome.” He then rushed over to help his daughter who was still dangerously close to the animal.