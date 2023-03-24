An inquest has taken place following the death of Drew Cockton, who appeared on BBC’s Dragon’s Den and received a £50,000 investment from Touker Suleyman.

Dragon’s Den star Drew Cockton left a loving written note before he died of a “mixed drugs overdose”, an inquest has found. The businessman, who famously won a £50,000 investment from Touker Suleyman, was found dead at his home in Wirral, Merseyside last year.

Coroner Andre Rebello ruled the 36-year-old’s cause of death and said: “Drew was very much loved and continued to be loved. You cannot have grief without love. The inquest is very much a celebration of his life and the love that still persists.

“Certainly, the note appears to be that from a very loving, caring person who is trying to explain what is going on, and at some stage it would appear there was some intent of fatal harm. Whether it was written that night or previously, I don’t know.”

It is understood that the handwritten note was made by Mr Cockton, potentially at an earlier date due to the high levels of alcohol in his system at the time of his death. A post-mortem found he died from an overdose of prescription painkillers and antipsychotic drugs.

Drew Cockton was found motionless at his home on October 22 at 12.45pm. The day after the candle entrepreneur held an LGBTQ+ Business Awards ceremony at a hotel in Liverpool.

Drew’s mother shares the devastating news on Facebook, alongside a photo of her son.