EasyJet warns holidaymakers of changes to alcohol laws on the Balearic Islands

EasyJet has warned holidaymakers of changes to alcohol laws on some Spanish islands.

The strict rules affect certain areas of the Balearic Islands - a popular holiday destination for many UK tourists.

The rules mean guests on all inclusive breaks can have three drinks at lunch and three at dinner, if they want more they will need to pay for them.

With restrictions and travel rules being eased many people will be keen to return to pre-Covid holiday habits and book a sunshine break.

But there have been law changes people need to be aware of, and the Liverpool Echo reports that budget airline EasyJet has been warning those planning all inclusive trips of the changes.

EasyJet has said: "Due to a change in Spanish law which affects certain resorts in the Balearic islands, alcoholic drinks are now limited to three per person at lunch and dinner as part of the all inclusive basis."

The new rules were brought in during the summer of 2020, to limit the impact of drunken behaviour on residents.

They apply to Magaluf Majorca, and some areas of Ibiza, but not all regions, so people are encouraged to check before they book.

The Balearic government also banned happy hours, pub crawls and two-for-one drink offers.

Alcohol cannot be sold in shops between 9.30pm and 8am, and advertising party boats in certain areas is also prohibited.