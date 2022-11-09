Egg thrown at King Charles while on walkabout in York - man arrested at scene

King Charles III was on a visit to York when the incident took place

King Charles III during his visit to York

A man has been arrested by police for allegedly throwing an egg at King Charles III in York. The King is currently on a visit to the city as part of a wider trip to Yorkshire.

The egg was thrown in the direction of the King and Camilla the Queen’s Consort as they walked along Mickelgate Bar in York.

Neither of the Royals were hit by the egg, and the man was reportedly heckled by members of the public gathered to catch a glimpse of the King. According to Sky News, the protestor could be heard shouting "this country was built on the blood of slaves".

