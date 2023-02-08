Independent lab tests carried out revealed the company had broken the law

An investigation has revealed Elf Bar vapes are being sold with nicotine at least 50% over the legal limit. Elf bars have soared in popularity, with The Tab finding that over a quarter of UK university students say they are addicted to them.

Elf Bar, Britain’s best-selling vape company admitted that they ‘inadvertently’ broke the law and have since ‘wholeheartedly’ apologised after an independent lab test carried out by the Daily Mail revealed that they had broken the law.

A whole host of E-cigarettes purchased at supermarkets including Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Morrisons contained between 3ml and 3.2ml of liquid nicotine, when the legal limit is 2ml, or two percent strength.

A spokesperson for Elf Bar said “We found out that some batches of the Elf Bar product have been overfilled in the UK. It appears that e-liquid tank sizes, which are standard in other markets (such as the US), have been inadvertently fitted to some of our UK products. We wholeheartedly apologise for the inconvenience this has caused.”

A spokesman for Morrisons said: “We are taking this very seriously and confirm we’re working closely with Elf Bar and Trading Standards to investigate this further.”

Tesco said in a statement: “We have temporarily removed one ELF BAR vape line from sale as a precautionary measure, whilst the manufacturer urgently investigates these claims.”

