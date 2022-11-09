The winner of the crunch match will be rewarded with a place in the final

England will face India in the second semi-final at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia on Thursday. The winners know that they will face Pakistan in the final in Melbourne on Sunday for a chance to get their hands on the coveted trophy.

Jos Buttlers’ side finished second in their group following important victories against New Zealand and then Sri Lanka. India topped their group having lost just one of their group matches and winning the rest.

England could be forced into two changes, with it being expected that batter Dawid Malan and bowler Mark Wood could miss out. Phil Salt and Chris Jordan have been tipped to replace the pair.

The two sides have a history of classic matches, and with one eye on the biggest prize in World T20 cricket, this is sure to be no exception. Both sides will fancy their chances of beating the other and defeating Pakistan in Melbourne.

The tournament has been televised in full on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket, meaning UK based fans of both England and India will be able to watch the match live when it gets underway at 8am.

Here is how you can get signed up to Sky Sports and how you can tune in to watch the all important fixture.

How to sign up to Sky Sports

