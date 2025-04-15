Expert reveals how to protect your garden from a slug invasion this spring

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As we step into spring, warmer days, humid nights and showery conditions can mean one thing for gardeners – the unwelcome return of slugs. With young plants on the menu, it’s a race against time for gardeners to stop them before these voracious pests could wreak havoc just as the growing season kicks off.

Tom Clamp, head of technical at Doff Portland – a leading manufacturer of premium garden care products – explains why this season could see another surge in hungry slugs and how to stop them before they feast on your crops.

Why slugs are back

“The recent dry spells combined with cooler night-time temperatures have driven slugs back underground temporarily,” Tom explains.

“Although we did experience some frosty and snowy conditions in winter, it wasn’t prolonged enough. Many slug eggs therefore survived and now, with conditions becoming more humid, we’re seeing an active population re-emerge.”

While previous years of high-slug numbers have been curbed by natural predators and disease, plenty of pests remain. “The biggest concern is the emergence of young slugs,” Tom warns.

“They’re particularly hungry and are indiscriminate feeders, meaning they can quickly decimate tender crops like vegetable seedlings, strawberries and bedding plants while potatoes are also vulnerable.”

Making matters worse is their rapid reproduction rate. “Adult slugs can lay up to 500 eggs a year and the increasing temperatures reduces hatching times,” Tom adds.

“This amplifies the chances of infestation, so it’s vital for gardeners to get on top of the issue early before numbers spiral out of control.”

Slugs feed mostly at night and can consume up to 40 times their body weight in a single day, often leaving gardeners with chewed leaves and damaged roots by morning.

Five tips for deterring slugs this spring

1. Use copper tape

“Copper tape is an easy and effective deterrent,” says Tom. When wrapped around pots or raised beds, it gives slugs a harmless static shock that discourages them from crossing.

In terms of aesthetics, this is an exceptionally subtle solution as the tape is the same colour as most plant pots and will therefore go largely unnoticed.

The robust nature of the copper tape not only ensures its durability but also allows it to withstand the elements!

2. Barrier protection and slug pellets

“Creating a barrier is one of the simplest and most effective ways to deter slugs,” says Tom.

Chemical-free barrier pellets, made from natural materials, can be scattered around the base of plants to form a dry, gritty surface that slugs instinctively avoid.

“For wider protection, consider applying an organic slug pellet which contains ferric phosphate” Tom adds.

“Ferric phosphate is rainproof, safe to use around pets and wildlife and breaks down harmlessly into the soil,” he explains. “It’s a highly effective solution, especially when used alongside barrier methods, and is approved for use in organic gardening.”

By combining both techniques, gardeners can create a double line of defence to protect their prized plants from slug damage.

3. Encourage natural predators

Hedgehogs, frogs, toads and ground beetles are among slugs’ natural enemies.

“Building habitats like log piles, wild corners or adding a pond can encourage wildlife into your garden,” Tom advises. “A healthy, biodiverse garden is nature’s best defense.”

4. Set up beer traps

A traditional method still used today, beer traps lure slugs away from prized plants.

“Bury a small container at soil level, half-filled with beer, to attract and trap slugs overnight,” Tom suggests. Be sure to check and empty regularly.

5. Protect vulnerable plants early

“Raise seedlings under glass or cloches where possible,” says Tom.

Slugs love tender young plants, so shielding them early on can reduce the risk of damage. “Also, water in the morning rather than the evening to avoid creating damp nighttime conditions slugs thrive in.”

Additionally, choosing plant varieties that are less appealing to slugs is a smart way to avoid future infestations. Consider reducing the number of hosts in favour of alternatives like aquilegia or foxgloves.

Keep a close eye on your plants

“Spring pests can quickly undo all your hard work,” Tom warns. “Check plants regularly for slugs, aphids or fungal diseases and act quickly if you spot any problems. Early intervention is key to maintaining a healthy garden.”

By taking preventative action now, gardeners can protect their crops and flowers as the season progresses.

For more tips on preventing spring pests from invading your garden, visit https://doff.co.uk/