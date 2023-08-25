The next Fortnite update is due later today although Epic Games are yet to reveal what players can expect from the game

Epic Games have taken down the Fortnite servers ahead of a huge update to the game. The online battle royale game will move into Chapter 4 Season 4 The Last Resort, marking the end of the Fortnite Wilds season.

Yesterday (August 24), Epic Games revealed that the update will be called The Last Resort and will feature heist models, with some supernatural elements. Not much is yet known about the update, with Epic Games choosing to keep many details about the game under wraps ahead of the release.

Today’s update will come with a short server downtime before players are able to get back into their games in the afternoon. The current Jujutsu Kaisen update was set to expire at 7am, with servers normally closing at 8am ahead of a 9am update. The X account Fortnite Status have confirmed the servers are now closed and matchmaking services have been disabled.

The X account, shares service updates for the game and has shared that it will inform players once downtime has ended and they will be able to get back into the game. Downtime for the game usually lasts around four hours so players can expect to be back online by around 1pm.

The usual bug fixes will also be included into the update including new features and weapons for players to enjoy. It has been confirmed that fans will be treated to some brand new skins and weapons as part of the update.

What is included in the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 update

Leakers have revealed that the following will be added to the game: