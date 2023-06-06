A woman has been taken to hospital following a ‘gas related incident’ at her home in Bournemouth

A person has been taken to hospital following a reported gas blast at their house. Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue said crews were called to the "gas related incident" on Gunville Crescent in Bournemouth, Dorset shortly after 9:50am.

Nearby residents reported hearing a ‘huge bang’ which was so loud that one person thought a car had driven into his house, whilst another resident said how they were “so frightened” when their house shook.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Alongside the emergency services, including armed police and the air ambulance, was gas network company SGN. They said: "The homeowner, who was in the house at the time, has been taken to hospital - our thoughts are with them."

Most Popular

Residents in the area took to social media, with one saying: “Whole house just shook and now you can hear sirens near Colehill Crescent.” with another user saying: “It’s a gas explosion. Front and back windows of the property blew out.”

South Western Ambulance Service said that they sent an ambulance, air ambulance, critical care car, operations officer and a doctor to the scene. A spokesperson did confirm that a patient was taken to Southampton General Hospital.