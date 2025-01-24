Glasgow crowned the best city for a romantic date

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, many are planning how to make the day extra special for their loved one.

Whether it’s a cosy stay at a romantic hotel, indulging in fine dining, or exploring cultural attractions together, Suit Direct has revealed the top cities that cater to every couple’s idea of romance.

By analysing key date-night features such as the number of romantic hotels, art galleries, museums, 5-star restaurants and more and given a score out of 100, the data reveals the UK cities guaranteed to spark connection and create lasting memories:

Explore Glasgow's architectural delights and botanic gardens for the perfect date.

Top 10 Romantic Cities for Date Nights

With 255 romantic hotels, 222 5-star restaurants, 43 art galleries, Glasgow offers a perfect blend of luxury, culture, and activities for couples. From the local history or even a candlelit concert at Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum to an afternoon in the botanic gardens, Glasgow has plenty of romantic activities for couples to enjoy.

With three Michelin-star restaurants in the centre and 246 5-star restaurants, Birmingham is the perfect city for foodie couples. Whether wanting to experience the luxury of two Michelin-star restaurant Opheem, or a romantic waterside view from Brightsmith on the Water, Birmingham is sure to satisfy those tastebuds.

Leeds – Score: 46.52

Leeds is a great city for all types of couples but especially if you like to get outdoors. With over 51 outdoor activities, couples can visit some of the city's most stunning parks or check out the wildlife at Tropical World – or for those more into music, check out the city speakeasy Domino Club for an array of live music and fantastic cocktails.

Bristol – Score: 45.56

Brimming with charm and creativity, Bristol is home to 214 romantic hotels, 22 museums, and 29 art galleries. Couples can immerse themselves in artistic experiences or take a romantic stroll along the scenic harborside.

Manchester – Score: 44.82

Known for its lively atmosphere, Manchester is perfect for couples seeking a mix of excitement and sophistication. Boasting 409 romantic hotels, 258 5-star restaurants, and a range of cultural attractions, the city offers everything from fine dining to live entertainment to keep the romance alive.

With the most romantic hotels in any UK city (Only Blackpool has more), Liverpool’s mix of activities makes it the perfect spot for a date night. Whether it’s a paint-and-sip night for artsy couples, a western cocktail experience or strolling along the iconic waterfront it’s sure to make a memorable date location.

Sheffield is an excellent choice for couples who love to stay active. With 45 outdoor activities, including picturesque parks and nature reserves, the city offers plenty of opportunities to connect with nature. Or for those that love independent shopping, head to Leah’s Yard to explore quirky shops and speciality beers.

York – Score: 39.54

York’s historic charm makes it a magical destination for couples. With 379 romantic hotels, 27 museums and 19 art galleries, the walled city is a treasure trove of experiences for couples to enjoy. Wander along the Shambles, take a Ghost Bus Tour or even indulge in York’s Chocolate Story.

Newcastle upon Tyne – Score: 32.62

Newcastle offers a lively and cultural vibe for couples. With 203 romantic hotels and two Michelin-starred restaurants, couples can explore the city’s art galleries or take a walk along the scenic Quayside and finish off the day with a luxurious evening out. During the day, you can enjoy a luxurious evening out.

Norwich – Score: 32.37

Norwich is a charming destination for couples seeking a mix of history and nature. Visit Norwich Cathedral, stroll through the peaceful Plantation Garden, or take in the views at Mousehold Heath. Just a short drive away, the Norfolk Broads offers a romantic escape, making Norwich the only UK city set within a National Park. With its blend of natural beauty and rich heritage, the City of Stories has plenty to offer for a memorable date.

Top 20 Romantic Cities in the UK Rank, City, Score (out of 100)

1. Glasgow - 67.032. Birmingham -57.053. Leeds- 46.524. Bristol - 45.565. Manchester - 44.826. Liverpool - 42.477. Sheffield - 41.298. York - 39.549. Newcastle upon Tyne - 32.6210. Norwich 32.3711. Bath - 30.5612. Blackpool - 30.3413. Nottingham - 29.0114. Swansea - 27.5615. Cardiff - 25.7716. Portsmouth -24.7817. Aberdeen - 24.3818. Southend-on-Sea - 23.3419. Plymouth - 21.8420.Cambridge - 21.45

Style Tips for Dating

Lifestyle Buyer for Suit Direct Rebecca Samuels says “Looking your best for a date is part of the experience. You don’t want questionable fashion choices to ruin the vibe of your experiences” and provides her top tips for Men:

Don’t Underestimate Quality Basics

Invest in versatile, well-fitting essentials like a plain t-shirt or tailored jeans. Not only will these elevate your style, but they’ll also ensure you feel comfortable and confident.

Share Inspiration from Influencers Browse social media for outfit ideas and personalise them to suit your own style. Follow influencers whose looks resonate with you and adapt their suggestions to create a polished yet unique date-night outfit.

Being Stylish Doesn’t Have to Break the Bank

Look for affordable, high-quality brands to build a wardrobe that’s both stylish and budget-friendly. Focus on key pieces that can be dressed up or down for multiple occasions.

Dress for Confidence

Above all, wear something you feel comfortable and confident in – confidence is the best accessory for any date night.

Consider the Venue

Match your outfit to the setting. A smart-casual look works well for most occasions but elevate it for formal dinners or tone it down for casual daytime outings.

Rebecca adds “Whether you’re heading to the art galleries of Glasgow or enjoying the outdoor activities of Sheffield, this guide will help you plan a date night to remember!”

