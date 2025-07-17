Glasgow house prices soar £15,000 in a year

Glasgow homeowners have seen the price of their properties continue to increase during a bumper month for property in the west coast of Scotland.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Property in Scotland’s largest city hve increased by £15,597 over the last 12 months thanks to an 8% year-on-year increase.

Homes in Glasgow saw an additional £1,691 added to their price tag following a 1% monthly gain from April to May this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The gains in Glasgow will be felt all across the city from the West End to the Southside and everywhere in between.

The average UK home is now worth £269,000 following the 3.9% rise over the last 12 months

The average home in Glasgow is now worth £187,927 following the rise in property prices - though values remain well below the UK average.

While homes in the city of Glasgow have done well, the big property price winners are in East Dunbartonshire home to plush Bearsden and Milngavie.

House prices for the area increased by 7% from April to May this year, worth an extra £18,914.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The average home in East Dunbartonshire is now £259,103, surpassing the average house price in Glasgow comfortably and just £10K short of the UK average.

In Scotland there was no monthly increase but an annual 6.4% rise, meaning the average Scottish home now costs around £192,000.

The average UK home is now worth £269,000 following the 3.9% rise over the last 12 months which added £10,000 to prices.

House prices in England saw an annual price rise of 3.4%, making the average property worth £290,000, while Wales had a 5.1% increase and homes stood at £210,000 on average.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report revealed more than 80,000 properties were sold in March 2025 surpassing the totals from both 2023 and 2024.

Tom Evans, sales director atcPurplebricks Estate Agency said: “Great news once again for the nation’s homeowners, and at a promising time for first-time buyers too.

“The falling interest rates over the last 12 months has helped drive down mortgage rates and drive up property prices - and the forecast base rate cut in August should continue that trend.

“We are confident house prices will continue to rise into next year, meaning your home at the start of 2026 will be worth more than it is today.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robert Nichols, managing director of Purplebricks Mortgages said: “This is the best time to be a first-time buyer in recent years.

“Lower interest rates, means lower mortgage rates. And, while that is pushing up house prices, it also acts as a confidence booster to would-be buyers that owning property pays dividends.

“And, the government’s new ‘Helping Hand’ scheme for first-time buyers - making more mortgages available at 4.5 times a buyer’s income - will drive more movement in the market.”