Glasgow's favourite words and phrases revealed

It’s well known that Glaswegians have a way with words, with an iconic list of phrases unique to the city that would leave the rest of the UK baffled.

Uswitch, the comparison and switching service, polled residents across the city on their favourite home-grown lingo as part of a campaign to highlight Glasgow’s status as a UK hotspot for smaller, regional broadband providers versus the big player brands.

Switching to these alternative providers can offer something else Glaswegians hold dear – a bargain – with cheaper, faster, more reliable service. So, Uswitch decided to find out which words and phrases Glasgow loves to switch up the most.

Here are the city’s favourites¹… Did ye, aye? / Did ye? Aye

Glaikit

Wee

Peely-wally

Scunner / scunnered

Chloe Carmichael, founder of Chloe’s Deal Club

Gallus

Gie’n it laldy

Awa’ an bile yer heid

Dreich

And the best of the rest…

Breenge

Fankle

Taps aff

Bolt

Bowfin

Dinghy As wide as the Clyde

Gie’s peace

Haud yer weesht

Numpty

The Uswitch survey also revealed more than 37% of residents in Glasgow are paying above average broadband prices, with some paying more than £330 per year too much.² It found that more than a third (33%) of Glaswegians think their broadband isn’t good value, as we all continue to feel the cost-of-living squeeze.³

Slow broadband is one of Glasgow’s top five pet peeves, ahead of queuing, adverts and airline upcharges, according to the poll⁴, and two-thirds of the city have had a ‘broadband disaster’ like missing a work deadline, dropping out of important meetings or missing a live online event.⁵ Glasgow-based money expert Chloe Carmichael, founder of Chloe’s Deal Club and Money Influencer of the Year 2024, has offered Glaswegians a top tip to help them beat the broadband price gap in the city.

Chloe said: “The amount over the odds people in Glasgow are paying for broadband is shocking, but there’s a simple hack we should all be trying to beat these costs.

“It’s easy to fall into the trap of sticking with the big players when it comes to your bills, but what many in the city don’t know is that Glasgow is one of the UK’s hot spots for smaller, regional broadband providers that can be much cheaper. And best of all, they’re often faster and more reliable, too, and less likely to sting you with mid-contract price hikes.

“My advice for residents in the city is to check out these alternative providers and see if they could offer you a bargain. I’ve seen deals that could save Glaswegians literally hundreds per year compared to some of the bigger broadband players. “The easiest way to compare and switch is through an expert comparison site like Uswitch.com. And with the new One Touch Switch service it’s super quick and easy to change providers and save money. A cheaper, faster, more reliable service – my favourite type of deal!”

To check the availability of smaller regional providers in your Glasgow postcode, visit https://www.uswitch.com/broadband/glasgow/.