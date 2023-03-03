Greggs has dropped a popular tea time treat from its menu - a move which fans have branded a ‘disaster’.

Greggs has dropped a popular item from its menu that has left fans ‘raging’ - especially as the move takes place just before Easter. The bakery chain announced it would not be selling its much-loved hot cross buns this year, an essential teatime treat often eaten over the Easter holidays.

As well as chocolate eggs, hot cross buns are a key feature of the Easter period and traditionally mark the end of the Christian season of Lent. But a Greggs spokesperson said: “While Hot Cross Buns won’t be returning to our menu this Easter, keep an eye out for other Easter favourites that will be arriving in our shops soon.”

Angry fans took to social media to express their dismay over the announcement. Twitter user @wa11fl0wer posted: “Greggs aren’t selling their vegan hot cross buns this year, I’m actually raging.”

Bob Shepherd branded the decision a “disaster” as they were the “best hot cross buns”, adding: “What are they thinking? I thought it was odd that they weren’t available some weeks ago.”

People purchase food in a branch of the bakery chain Greggs inside London Bridge station.

Another reason the Greggs hot cross buns were likely so popular is that they were budget friendly. Shoppers could previously get a pack of four hot cross buns for just £1 - which would have been a welcome bargain amid the cost of living crisis.