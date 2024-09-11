I visited an archaeological dig in Glasgow and here's what I found out

In a corner of the grounds of the quiet former parish church in Govan I’ve found myself on a Thursday afternoon, there is a hive of activity.

An awning has been set up and people of all ages are preparing to spend a day carefully digging through mud and dirt looking to unearth further clues as to the story of a place that has proven a rich source of history for the area.

At the centre of it all is Professor Stephen Driscoll, a key figure in the, relatively, recent history of the Govan Stones and their place at Govan Old Parish Church. Today, the University of Glasgow's Professor of Historical Archaeology is orchestrating a group of volunteers as drizzle covers us.

The stones, at one point as many as 45, were found within the heart-shaped grounds of the parish church, not so much unearthed as having lain untouched for more than a millenium. The crown jewel of the stones is the Govan Sarcophagus, which sits proudly within the church having been discovered in 1855.

The latest dig is likely to uncover a gatehouse but Professor Driscoll admits “my fantasy is that maybe it’s a chapel.” It’s not all that unlikely that he will see that dream come true. The Govan Sarcophagus was discovered in the same south-east corner of the church nearly 170 years ago - hinting towards a more spiritual use for the area at one point.

Inside the parish church Frazer Capie from Govan Heritage Trusts tells me that the discovery of burial sites in the grounds during an episode of Time Team confirmed some of the “legends” around the area.

“For a long, long time there was a story that Govan had been founded back around the 5th or 6th century,” Frazer explains. “The historians and art historians had argued that the sculpture looked like it was from the 9th to 11th century and that the church couldn’t be any earlier than that.”

Carbon dating proved the legend that the site was in fact much earlier, adding credence to the earlier date range.

Back outside and as Professor Driscoll’s team finishes their safety briefings I ask him what Govan Heritage Trust can do to ensure that the interest in the stones continues, “Let people know its there,” he answers. “Putting some adequate lighting in and a bit of interpretation makes it a lot more accessible.”

However, according to Frazer, there is hope that it is an instrument of modernity that will help further the interest in the past.

“What’s quite exciting for us is the Govan-Partick Bridge and what that’s going to mean for us,” he explains. “We certainly need to bring in more revenue to be able to do the kinds of repairs that are necessary for a building like this.”

Before I leave, Professor Driscoll wants to show me a more modern grave site than those that are generally associated with the site. Side by side, near where the volunteers are digging are two graves marked with the Stirling-Maxwell name and coat of arms.

However, as Professor Driscoll notes the dates have been added much later. “It’s marked 1690, which of course isn’t an accident,” he says. Does that make his work harder I ask. It doesn’t but it’s interesting he tells me.