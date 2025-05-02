It would cost over £400k to be a 2025 Hogwarts student in the Scottish Highlands

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

For decades, fans of the Harry Potter series have dreamed of receiving their Hogwarts acceptance letter by owl post and travelling to the Scottish Highlands via the Hogwarts Express, but while the magic is priceless, attending the famous wizarding school might not be.

According to Universal Wizarding World experts at AttractionTickets.com, if Hogwarts operated like a modern UK private boarding school, the cost of a seven-year magical education could soar past £407,000.

Even in a scenario where Hogwarts remains state-funded, parents could still face an eye-watering bill of £24,791, a steep rise from the estimated £5,575 it would have cost when The Philosopher’s Stone was first released.

“It’s fun to imagine receiving that Hogwarts letter, but in today’s economy, attending a school like that would come with a serious price tag,” says Chris Bradshaw, Marketing Director at AttractionTickets.com “So we did the maths for 2025 and the results are shocking.”

A Breakdown of the Cost

Here’s how the cost of a magical education stacks up in today’s economy:

School Supplies

In Philosopher’s Stone, Harry’s Diagon Alley list costs 37 Galleons which was roughly £185 in 1991 based on the commonly accepted fan exchange rate of £5 per Galleon. Adjusted for inflation, that’s approximately £508 per year in 2025 and covers books, robes, a wand, and potions gear.

Hogwarts Express Tickets

A one-way train ticket from London to the Scottish Highlands today ranges from £56–£200, depending on when it’s booked. Assuming students book in advance and return home for start/end of term, Christmas, and half-term breaks, we estimate 6 round trips per year at £120 each, totalling £720 annually.

Pet Companion

Students may bring a cat, toad, rat, or owl. We estimate this to cost, on average, to be around £150, including care supplies.

Spending Money for Hogsmeade

A non-alcoholic beer like Butterbeer averages at £9 in the UK today. Assuming students enjoy a few drinks and snacks per Hogsmede visit, and make monthly trips during term time, a reasonable budget is £200 per year.

Nimbus 2000

Harry’s first broomstick, the Nimbus 2000, is estimated to have cost 1,000 Galleons, or £5,000 in 1991. In today’s money, that’s roughly £13,700. We’ve assumed this to be a one-off expense.

Boarding and Education

In 2025, elite UK institutions like Eton and Harrow will charge a minimum of £50,000 per year for full boarding and education. With its enchanted ceilings, potion laboratories, and private Quidditch pitch, maintaining a school like Hogwarts would come at a significant cost. In today’s economic climate, limited state funding may have forced the school to become a privately funded institution, ensuring it could continue offering the high standard of magical education it’s known for.

The Final Totals

Year 1:

Supplies: £508

Pet: £150

Train: £720

Pocket money: £200

Nimbus 2000: £13,700.

Boarding & Education: £50,000

Total: £65,278

Years 2–7 (each):

Supplies: £508

Train: £720

Pocket money: £200

Boarding & Education: £50,000

Total per year: £51,428

Adding the average of a 3% inflation rate each year, the 7-Year total in today’s economy is £407,915 (or £394,215 for those that don’t fancy the Quidditch pitch). This translates to an average cost of £58,274 per year.

Chris Bradshaw, Marketing Director at AttractionTicket.com, spoke on the findings:

“Even in a magical economy, the cost of robes, rail fares, and sweet treats can quickly add up. Factor in private school-level fees, and Hogwarts might feel out of reach for most British families, a reminder of how inflation touches even our most loved fictional stories."