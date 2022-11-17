The Academy Award winner Kate Winslet will star alongside her daughter in the upcoming Channel 4 show ‘I Am Ruth’

Kate Winslet and her daughter Mia Threapleton can be seen for the first time in a newly released trailer for the Channel 4 trailer ‘I Am Ruth’. Mia is 22-years-old, and was born during Winslet’s first marriage to Jim Threapleton.

They portray the roles of Ruth and her daughter Freya, who is increasingly affected by the pressures of social media and is suffering a mental health crisis in the TV drama. This is the latest episode in the female-led ‘I am’ series.

It has previously featured the likes of Vicky McClure, Gemma Chan and Lesley Manville. Each episode covers a variety of issues such as mental health, relationships and ageing.

In the trailer, Winslet and Threapleton can be seen arguing as Freya tries to push away mum Ruth’s offers of help. The trailer then sees Threapleton struggling to retrieve her confiscated phone, with the pair also hugging and crying later on.

Talking about the project, Winslet said: “The collaborative and sensitive way in which Dominic Savage goes about creating and filming each episode of I Am is challenging, rewarding and completely immersive. The actors become these roles, and there is simply no room for pretending.

"It’s a working environment that any actor would give anything to be a part of, and I can safely say with my hand on heart that I will never forget the things we learnt as we made this piece. The low key, quiet nature in which we put this together is how I aspire to work all the time.

