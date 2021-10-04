LATEST: Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger are down

Social media giants Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger have suffered a period of downtime due to crashes this afternoon.

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp are down due to a power outage.

First reports of issues with the websites came at 4:45pm on Monday, with DownDetector highlighting that the problems are affecting users globally.

Due to the outage, people have fled to other channels such as Twitter to react to the situation as the hashtag #facebookdown trends worldwide.

Other hashtags such as #instagramdown and #whatsappdown are also trending on the social networking site.

Facebook are yet to comment on the situation, but the issues are disrupting all Facebook owned platforms such as the Oculus Virtual Reality gaming website.

The company also owns WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook Messenger with a total acquisition cost of nearly $22.8 billion.

The last major blackout occurred in June 2021 when people in the US, Mexico, Brazil and Morocco all reported connection issues.

NetBlocks, which reports and tracks internet outages and problems, tweeted: “Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger are currently experiencing outages in multiple countries.”