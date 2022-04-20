London luxury afloat: A brand-new showcase for luxurious yachting in London

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Luxury Yacht showcase is coming to London

London Luxury Afloat is a brand-new showcase event bringing the most luxurious motor yachts to the heart of the London.

Set at St. Katharine Docks, the show features well-appointed super yachts. This will come from leading brands including Oyster, Sunseeker and more. For a full line-up of exhibitors please visit here.

Ticket holders can view a specific boat or brand with selected exhibitors. This is subject to availability on the day. In addition, two children can enjoy the show for free with every adult ticket.

Here are some of the key features of the event:

Motor Yachts

A wide range of motor yachts from leading brands means guests will be spoilt for choice. Below is a selection of what will be on show:

Sunseeker is showcasing the Sunseeker 65 Sport Yacht, Sunseeker 76 Yacht, and the Sunseeker Predator 74 XPS.

Fairline is displaying the Fairline F//Line 33, Fairline Squadron 50, and Fairline Targa 45GT – all stylish motor yachts that are ready to cover the distance and take you to all destinations.

Azimut promises elegance, space, and agility with the Azimut 53, and for a sportier design, the Azimut S6.

The Pearl's Yacht Pearl 62 offers contemporary design alongside cutting-edge technology.

The Ryck 280 is trailerable and can follow you wherever you want to enjoy your next break.

Falcon is showcasing ‘Miss Wonderly’, a fully Custom 10.6m self-charging, limousine yacht tender, which has been crafted with passion.

For residential users, Float8’s ‘Float1’ boasts two double bedrooms, a shower room, galley kitchen, open plan living and dining area, and front and rear decks, with a roof deck as one of its most appealing features.

Sailing Yachts

The show will have four of the most luxurious yachts from Oyster:

The Oyster 495 is heralded as the new bluewater benchmark. It is also anticipated as a game-changer for yachts.

The stunning Oyster 885 ‘Clare’ will also be on show. Delivering comfort and safety, it’s capable of taking you anywhere in the world effortlessly.

The first public appearance of the Oyster 595 will also be available.

Last but not least, the 60-foot award-winning Oyster 565 is a sailing yacht for all oceans. The 565 is well-provisioned for long-distance sailing.