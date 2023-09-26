AI is capable of doing astonishing things, and it has now predicted what major UK cities could look like in 2050

The development of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is accelerating at a rapid rate, and the technology is used in many sectors and can do truly amazing things such as write first class essays, even perform operations and more.

And now, it has predicted what major cities in the UK may possibly look like in 2050, which is only 27 years away. The images show futuristic-looking cities were made by film editor Duncan Thomsen.

The computer-generated images show London, Manchester, Birmingham, Cardiff and Edinburgh 27 years in the future using a meticulous process where he used the software Midjourney, through the application Discord.

Duncan asked AI to create a futuristic 2050 UK city, keeping historical architecture and predicting public transport based on current ideas. He then added vehicles that would operate in the surroundings.

He said: "I wanted to show how the 20 and 30-year-olds today will design their future like 50 and 60-year-olds today designed theirs. With so many things available to them like AI and design structures, it will influence every country on the planet.

"I wanted to show how you can keep a city British and make it a global interest to people. They are all really exciting. London will always somewhat be leading the way in design. I like the idea of this Blade Runner future - it brought a smile to my face."

1 . **EDITORIAL NOTE - IMAGE HAS BEEN CREATED USING AI** This is what Edinburgh is expected to look like in 2050 - according to AI. See SWNS story SWNJcity. This is what UK cities are expected to look like in 2050 - according to AI. Generation images show London, Manchester, Birmingham, Cardiff and Edinburgh, in 27 years time. The images show futuristic-looking cities with plenty of green space, open roads and electric trains. The images were made by film editor Duncan Thomsen. This is what Edinburgh is expected to look like in 2050 - according to AI

2 . **EDITORIAL NOTE - IMAGE HAS BEEN CREATED USING AI** This is what Birmingham is expected to look like in 2050 - according to AI. See SWNS story SWNJcity. This is what UK cities are expected to look like in 2050 - according to AI. Generation images show London, Manchester, Birmingham, Cardiff and Edinburgh, in 27 years time. The images show futuristic-looking cities with plenty of green space, open roads and electric trains. The images were made by film editor Duncan Thomsen. This is what Birmingham is expected to look like in 2050 - according to AI.

3 . **EDITORIAL NOTE - IMAGE HAS BEEN CREATED USING AI** This is what Cardiff is expected to look like in 2050 - according to AI. See SWNS story SWNJcity. This is what UK cities are expected to look like in 2050 - according to AI. Generation images show London, Manchester, Birmingham, Cardiff and Edinburgh, in 27 years time. The images show futuristic-looking cities with plenty of green space, open roads and electric trains. The images were made by film editor Duncan Thomsen. This is what Cardiff is expected to look like in 2050 - according to AI