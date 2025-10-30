More than a quarter of pet parents book time off to bond with their new animals

Three quarters of people polled believe early attachment is very important for the long-term relationship with their pet. | Tom Wren (SWNS)

More than a quarter of new pet parents book time off work to bond with their cat or dog when they first bring them home.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A poll of 2,000 owners found over three quarters (76 per cent) believe early attachment is very important for the long-term relationship with their pet.

The activities pet parents believe helped most in building trust with one another were playing (50 per cent), giving cuddles (42 per cent) and treats (36 per cent).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Almost half (45 per cent) said it took a week to build a connection with their pets, but 48 per cent admitted they found that first week a challenge in general.

In fact, 56 per cent of Gen Z found their pet warmed up to them faster than they expected, compared to 32 per cent of boomers.

However, 36 per cent of pet owners were surprised by how quickly their new addition settled in, and 25 per cent by how playful they were right off the bat.

Interestingly, more than a quarter (28 per cent) said they spent significant time researching their pet’s breed, mix, and behaviour before bringing them home, with 62 per cent believing this information would help them care for their pet better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

25 per cent were surprised by how playful their pet was right off the bat. | Tom Wren (SWNS)

Animal behaviourist Caroline Wilkinson, who has teamed with pet DNA testing service Wisdom Panel [https://www.wisdompanel.com/en-gb], which commissioned the research, said: “Bonding isn’t just about affection - it’s about understanding your pet’s signals, body language, and needs.

“The early days set the tone for your entire relationship, so giving your pet time, patience and positive experiences helps build the trust that every healthy human animal bond relies on.”

In terms of what information would have been most useful to owners before bringing their new pet home, 29 per cent said understanding their pet’s behavioural background - including any fears or training progress was key.

Others said knowledge around their medical history (28 per cent) and dietary requirements (23 per cent) would have been useful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But 40 per cent still wish they had a better understanding of their pet’s breed, behaviours, and traits.

While 62 per cent reported knowing a lot about their pet, they still said they would love to learn more and deepen their bond further.

With 38 per cent of those polled via OnePoll.com considering using a pet DNA test to learn more about their pet’s health, breed, behaviour or relatives.

29 per cent said understanding their pet’s behavioural background was key. | Centre Press Agency, Glasgow

A spokesperson for Wisdom Panel said: “Understanding your pet on a deeper level is key to building a lasting, healthy relationship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Every breed - and every pet - has its own set of behaviours, preferences and health considerations.

“By uncovering these insights early on, owners can nurture a more confident, trusting connection that benefits both sides whilst offering more tailored care to their pet.

“It’s great to see how many would consider using a pet DNA test as the insights these show you really help you learn even more about the way your pet behaves, which ultimately allows you to make more informed decisions about their care.”