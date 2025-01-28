Expedia's 2025 Air Hacks Report busts common travel misconceptions | Getty Images

A leading travel company has challenged the most common travel misconceptions - including the best days to travel and the cheapest to book your flights.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Research by Expedia as part of its 2025 Air Hacks Report, in conjunction with Airlines Reporting Corporation (ARC) and OAG, analysed the most extensive air ticketing database in the world.

It revealed that the average air ticket prices are 26 per cent more affordable on a Friday than on a Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Tuesdays are the least busiest day to travel - debunking the common myth that 'it doesn’t matter what day of the week we book our flights'.

The research showed that booking on a Sunday can keep more in our wallets - with savings up 22 per cent compared to booking on a Friday.

Those who think the further ahead you book, the cheaper it will be will also face a surprise.

As the report revealed booking 13 to 21 days out is the magic window compared to those who book too far in advance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In fact, those who book far ahead may face extra costs - missing out on an average of eight per cent worth of savings.

Domestic flights are more affordable when booked 170 to 180 days before travel - and can save travellers 36 per cent compared to leaving it to the last minute (six to 12 days out).

Tuesday is the quietest day to travel - and booking on a Sunday is cheaper than a Friday | Shutterstock

‘Debunking travel myths will help those prepare for their 2025 vacations’

Melanie Fish, Head of Global PR at Expedia, said: “These realities fly in the face of advice floating around the internet.

“It makes sense to trust the billions of data points from across the world and every airline that go into the Expedia Air Hacks report.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For travellers who are adamant that ‘every flight seems to be full’, Tuesday is the quietest day of the week for travel - and January is the quietest month if you hope to avoid heavy crowds.

Misconceptions regarding the 'extortionate' prices of premium tickets have also been busted.

The report found that premium fare is ‘more affordable than ever’ - with prices nine per cent smaller than pre-pandemic.

It was further shown that January is the cheapest month to travel in premium classes, with October being the most expensive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Travelling premium in January instead of October can save 19 per cent.

Commenting on the findings, the managing director of data science and research at ARC, Chuch Thackston, said: “ARC’s data provided valuable insights into debunking travel myths [...] that will go a long way to helping travellers prepare for their 2025 vacations.

“In 2025, affordable premium and economy fares can help passengers as they continue to prioritise international travel with their discretionary spending to explore new destinations around the world.”`

For more insight, read the full 2025 Air Hacks Report here.