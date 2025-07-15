Nearly Half of Glaswegians Cut Back on Alcohol — New Survey Reveals

New research from Legal & General shows nearly half (48%) of Glaswegians have reduced their alcohol consumption in the past year

New research from Legal & General reveals a growing appetite for wellness in Glasgow, as nearly half (48%) of residents say they’ve reduced their alcohol intake over the past year. The primary motivator? A desire to improve physical health, cited by 55% of those cutting back.

This movement away from alcohol reflects a broader shift in attitudes towards wellbeing, with Glaswegians taking a more mindful and practical approach to their health this summer. According to the findings, over 70% say the warmer months are the most motivating time of year to make health and lifestyle changes.

In fact, around 35% of Glasgow residents are actively planning wellness-related changes this season. The top goals include eating healthier (66%) and getting back into a regular exercise routine (52%). Physical fitness emerged as the most common ongoing wellness habit, with healthy eating and strength training seen as key practices to maintain.

The rise of wellness

While the sober-curious trend is still in its early days, the research also highlights growing interest in alternatives to alcohol. Nearly a quarter (24%) of Glaswegians say they’ve swapped booze for wellness drinks such as kombucha, CBD-infused beverages, or adaptogen sodas.

James Shattock, Managing Director UK Protection, said: “At L&G we see first-hand how long-term lifestyle choices can shape not just health outcomes, but also financial resilience and overall quality of life. The growing shift towards more mindful living, led by younger generations, is a positive and powerful cultural change.From drinking less to moving more and taking regular screen breaks, these everyday habits can make a real difference.”

