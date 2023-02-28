The list was compiled by Comparethemarket using a number of different factors - does your area make the list?

The best places to live in the UK in order to live a healthier lifestyle have been revealed. The information has been provided by the life insurance team at comparions website Comparethemarket .

With a new year well underway, it’s possible many people’s New Year’s resolutions are not on track as a 2021 study found around two-thirds of people abandon their New Year’s resolutions within a month according to British GQ .

Advertisement

Advertisement

They looked at the quality of green spaces and parks, Google search volume for gym memberships, the number of healthy restaurants, and the volume of outdoor activities available.

Most Popular

According to the research, Edinburgh comes top for supporting a healthy lifestyle. This is based on the city being home to 105 healthy restaurants, as well as offering high-quality green spaces and parks, which earned a score of 82.20 out of 100.

Macrotrends says that the current population of Edinburgh in 2023 is 554,000. Along with the attractive outdoor areas, the city also boasts 60 outdoor activities to do to keep fit in and around the city, including walking tours and white water rafting.

Advertisement

Advertisement

London is ranked as the second best city for leading a healthy lifestyle. The capital of England is home to 743 healthy restaurants, according to the research, and offers many outdoor activities including abseiling, fishing and bike tours.

Man with his trainer in gym (Adobe)

The top places to live in the UK for leading a healthy lifestyle

Advertisement

Advertisement