NS&I Premium Bonds September 2023 prize winners: When is the draw date and how to check if you are a winner

People will be hoping they’ve struck gold this month as the next batch of winners in the NS&I Premium Bonds September draw will soon be revealed

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 1st Sep 2023, 08:00 BST

A brand new month means thousands of new winners in the highly anticipated Premium Bonds draw from National Savings and Investments (NS&I). Some lucky winners could be set for a huge £1 million windfall.

This year has been a tough one financially for millions in the UK meaning an unexpected windfall would come as a lifeline to those currently struggling amid the cost of living crisis. Those not lucky enough to scoop the top prize could still win anything ranging from £25 up to a life changing £100,000.

Described on the Money Saving Expert website, NS&I Premium Bonds are a savings account you can put money into (and take out when you want), where the interest paid is decided by a monthly prize draw.

    Bonds were first introduced over 60 years ago in 1956 by Harold Macmillan, who offered everyone an alternate way to save money. All the winnings in the NS&I draw are 100 percent tax free.

    When you purchase bonds through NS&I, you’ll automatically be entered into a monthly draw.

    NS&I Premium Bonds September 2023 draw date and how to check if you are a winner

    Those hoping to strike it rich in the upcoming NS&I Premium Bond draw will not have to wait long to see if they are one of the lucky winners, with the August draw set to take place on Saturday (September 2).

    After the winners have been revealed, you will then be able to check if you’re a winner. This can be done through the official NS&I website by entering your bond number.

