Channel 4 has commissioned a new documentary about the eventful and public life of Paula Yates

Journalist and TV presenter Paula Yates will be the subject of a new docu-series on Channel 4 called Paula. The two-part documentary will feature unheard interviews with Yates recorded in 1998 and 1999 - prior to her untimely death in 2000.

Yates was just 41 when she died of an accidental heroin overdose at her home in Notting Hill. The presenter was known for co-presenting The Tube with Jules Holland along with hosting Channel 4’s The Big Breakfast - produced by her husband at the time Bob Geldof.

Yates married Geldof in 1986 and the pair had three children - Fifi, Pixie and Peaches. The latter also died of a heroin overdose in 2014, aged just 25. Geldof has since been granted custody of all three children and foster custody of Heavenly Hiraani Tiger Lily Hutchence Geldof.

Shaminder Nahal, Head of specialist factual at Channel 4, said: “Paula Yates exploded onto our screens in the very first week that Channel 4 came on air in 1982, a whirlwind of wit, verve and charisma - a totally unique style.

“Looking at what she achieved now, it feels like no one has ever quite matched her as a TV presenter,” she added. “So as Channel 4 reflects on 40 years, it feels right to look at her life and career, and what an impact she made.

Channel 4’s Paula will feature contributions from the journalist’s close friends and colleagues throughout the years and is focused on revealing ‘the real Paula Yates behind the tabloid-driven narrative’.

How to watch Paula - Channel 4s documentary about Paula Yates

