Peacock UK launches in Glasgow - how to access and what can you watch

Sky and NOW customers can access the streaming service for no additional cost.

The hugely popular US streaming service Peacock has finally landed in Glasgow.

It was announced on Monday that the service has found its home exclusively on Sky and NOW.

Peacock provides subscribers with NBCUniversal content and is available now for customers of those platforms.

The service had only been available in the US previously where it was immensely popular, charging from $4.99 per month or $50 a year for its over 54 million subscribers.

Sky’s Managing Director of Content Zai Bennett commented on bringing the service to British shores, stating: “The introduction of Peacock content on Sky and NOW will expand the incredible line-up available to all our customers, giving them access to even more of the best entertainment from our partners at NBCUniversal.”

NBSUniversal boss Lee Raferty added: “Following its successful phased launch in the US, we are excited to mark the international debut of Peacock content in the UK and Ireland on Sky.

“Peacock provides Sky customers with an expanded catalogue of world-class content, including many of our most popular movies and shows from Peacock and across NBCUniversal.”

How to access Peacock in Glasgow

In order to access Peacock in the UK, you must be a Sky or NOW customer.

To subscribe to the service through NOW, you will need an Entertainment Pass.

The pass will cost £9.99 per month and first-time subscribers will be able to take advantage of a seven-day free trial.

Click here to find out more information.

For Sky TV customers, you can simply access Peacock’s catalogue of the best shows and movies from your box.

Click here for more information about becoming a Sky customer.

What can you watch on Peacock?

Peacock is a hub for all the best NBCUniversal movies and shows on offer, as well as some original content.

The NBCUniversal library includes the likes of popular comedies such as The Office, Superstore and Parks and Recreation.

You can also enamour yourself in some classic drama series such as Downton Abbey, Heroes, Battlestar Galactica, Quantum Leap and Grimm.

There are plentiful options when it comes to Peacock original content also, such as:

One of Us Is Lying (teen drama)

The Lost Symbol (mystery thriller)

Rutherford Falls (sitcom featuring The Office and Hangover star Ed Helms)