Peloton has issued an urgent recall of more than 2 million bikes sold between 2018 and 2023 after an issue with the seat leaves people with fractures & more

Peloton has recalled over two million bikes over safety concerns caused by the bike’s adjustable seat. The company issued a recall after they received 35 reports of the bike’s adjustable seat post “breaking and detaching” during rides.

The recall affects bike model PL01 which was sold over a period of over five years from January 2018 to May 2023. The impacted bike retails for $1400 (£1100) and was made in Taiwan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said: “Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled exercise bikes and contact Peloton for a free repair”.

Most Popular

The CPSC also said there have been 13 reports of injuries including a fractured wrist, lacerations and bruises due to falling from the bike.

This isn’t the first time Peloton has issued a mass-recall. In May 2021, they recalled 125,000 of their treadmills following the death of a six-year-old and multiple reports of other injuries sustained.

The CPSC reported that Peloton began receiving complaints regarding the treadmills in December 2018 but failed to report on the hazards. The company, based in New York, agreed to pay a $19 million (£15 million) fine.

Advertisement

Advertisement