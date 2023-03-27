Police searching for missing Madeleine McCann to get ‘thousands of pounds’ of extra funds 16 years after disappearance

Police hunting for missing Brit Madeleine McCann are set to get fresh funding. McCann went missing in 2007 from Praia da Luz in Portugal, where she was on holiday with her family.

Madeleine was just three years old when she disappeared from the popular tourist area where she had travelled to with her parents, Kate and Gerry McCann as well as her siblings and some family friends.

In the 16-years since her disappearance, around £13 million has been spent on trying to find the-now 19-year-old, and according to a national newspaper a special grant for £302,000 is now likely to be approved by the Home Office.

A spokesman for the Home Office, although confirming it had received an application for further funding, did not disclose the sums involved. The 16th anniversary of her disappearance will fall on May 3, just nine days before her 20th birthday.

A source close to the investigation reportedly said : “This is excellent news. Maddie’s parents Kate and Gerry will be delighted. It gives fresh hope.” Peter Bleksley, a former Met detective, said: “As long as there are unanswered questions I can see why there is a case.

