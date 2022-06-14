Popeyes to open six more restaurants across the UK - full list of new locations

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The US chicken restaurant chain Popeyes has confirmed plans to open six new restaurants across the UK, creating 600 more jobs in the process.

It opened its first UK takeaway restaurant in Stratford, London, in November 2021, which is now the highest-performing restaurant in the world - out of 3,600 restaurants.

Popeyes also opened takeaway kitchens in the London districts of Bermondsey, Maida Vale and Whitechapel.

There is a new Popeyes sit-down restaurant in Chelmsford, Essex, and one will open in Romford in July 2022.

Now Popeyes has revealed plans to open more full restaurants across the country.

What was said?

Tom Crowley, chief executive of Popeyes UK, said: “From north to south, we’re building communities of chicken lovers across the country. We’re beyond proud to bring our world-famous Louisiana chicken to fans all over the UK, and give them a real taste of Southern US hospitality.

"Across these six sites, we’re expecting to provide 600 employment opportunities, and we’re already eyeing our next raft of locations with announcements due imminently.”

Full list of upcomingPopeyes UK locations:

Reading, 107-108, Broad St, Reading, RG1 2A

Metrocentre, Metrocentre, Unit 249b Metro Qube, Yellow Mall, Gateshead NE11 9XY

Oxford, 36 – 37 Queen St, Oxford OX1 1ER

Nottingham, 8-10 Upper Parliament Street, Nottingham, Nottinghamshire, NG1 2AD

Ealing, 67 The Broadway, London W5 5JN

Brighton, 131-132 North St, Brighton BN1 1RG

Popeyes first opened in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1972, and now has 350 branches in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Overall it has 3,600 restaurants in 25 countries.

What will be on the Popeyes menu?

Popeyes diners will be able to order all the traditional menu items including its famous chicken sandwich, and original Southern biscuits and gravy.

An American biscuit is more like what the British would call a savoury scone and is traditionally served with gravy.