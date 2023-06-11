The Prince of Wales also praised soldiers involved in the rehearsal for surviving the heat.

Prince William paid a special tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II during sweltering rehearsals for Trooping the Colour in London on Saturday (June 10). The Prince of Wales took part in the practice ceremony, known as Colonel's Review, at Horse Guard's Parade.

The next in line to the throne inspected the Welsh Guards during the rehearsal for next week's ceremony, which takes place on Saturday June 17, to mark King Charles' official birthday. It was his first time as Colonel of the Welsh Guards.

And in tribute to Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William was riding a horse called Darby, who was a gift to the late monarch from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. The horse helped to lead the funeral procession for William's grandmother last year, along with three of the Queen's other horses - George, Elizabeth and Sir John.

Tweeting after the rehearsals for Trooping the Colour on Saturday, William said: "A big thank you to every solider who took part in the Colonel’s Review this morning in the heat. Difficult conditions but you all did a really good job. Thank you. W."