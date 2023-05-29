The RAF’s Red Arrows put on some of the most impressive aerobatic displays of the summer - here’s where to watch them in June

The Red Arrow display season has officially begun for the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team. Each year millions of people come out to see the crowd-pleasers make their appearance at air shows and displays across the country.

The team will perform in over 60 displays, both at home and overseas, in the coming months, wowing crowds across the globe. The Red Arrows have also been granted Public Display Authority, which was awarded to the team after a detailed assessment and training period.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Squadron Leader Tom Bould, who also pilots Red 1, said the team was excited to support dozens of events for the team’s 59th season. Speaking on the RAF news page , he said: “Irrespective of the location, these events bring together individuals of all ages and backgrounds and are among the most important and valuable dates in a community’s calendar.

Most Popular

“For families, an airshow is an experience shared by generations, with each remembering when they first attended an event and the wonder, sights and sounds of flying.The events often provide many young people with their first taste of aviation – and a chance to start thinking about a future career. Our team members are testimony to where those early dreams can lead.

“While some may be enthused to become a pilot, others will be passionate about engineering or one of the countless support roles that power aviation globally.”

It was recently announced that the team would fly with eight pilots for the 2023 display season after performing with only seven jets last year. The Red Arrows will start their display season at the Midlands Air Festival this weekend and will end their season in October 2023.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Here’s the full list of places to see the Red Arrows in June 2023:

Where to watch the Red Arrows in June

The Red Arrows have a full calendar for June 2023, with displays at multiple air shows and a flypast for the King’s birthday. Here’s the full list of displays for the Red Arrows in June 2023:

The Red Arrows have a packed schedule for June 2023