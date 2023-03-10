Ronan Keating’s son Jack Keating announces birth of first child - the Love Island star shared the news in a sweet Instagram post.

Love Island’s Jack Keating has announced the birth of his first child in a heartfelt Instagram post on Thursday. Jack - who is the son of Boyzone’s Ronan Keating - took to social media to share a black-and-white shot of himself cradling the newborn.

The 23-year-old wrote: “Welcome to the world my little [princess emoji].” The reality TV star is yet to confirm the name of the baby.

Jack appeared on ITV’s Love Island in 2022 as one of Casa Amore’s many bombshells. His journey on the show was cut short as none of the girls decided to couple up with him, despite striking up a conversation with show’s runner-up Gemma Owen.

Jack’s parents Ronan and model Yvonne Connolly took to the comment section to congratulate their child. The Boyzone star wrote "Little cutie", accompanied by a red heart emoji while Yvonne responded with, "I miss her so much already", with several heart emojis.

Jack’s fellow islanders also responded to the post. Finalist Paige Thorne, 25, wrote "Congratulations hunny" with another Casa Amore bombshell Mollie Salmon, 24, adding, "Congratulations Jack. You’ll be the best Dad".

Jack enjoyed a few moments on the ITV2 show last summer including a conversation with Gemma Owen about their famous parents. Gemma is the daughter of Liverpool and England striker Michael Owen.

Speaking of the conversation, Jack revealed the pair had been asked by producers to bring it up. “I think the biggest, most surprising thing for me is just, like, how many times they have to build things if they want to get different shots, different angles, different conversations,” he told MailOnline .

