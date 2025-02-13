Roses are red, violets are blue – this Valentine’s, skip online fraudsters hoping to scam you

Online users in Scotland looking for love this Valentine’s Day are being urged to protect their confidential information when using dating apps and websites as fraud cases rise.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The warning comes from investigative tech firm, Altia, which holds offices in Glasgow, who encourage those who use internet dating to be wary of the tactics employed by scammers as they look to mislead those under the pretence of affection.

Most Popular

Tinder predator Christopher Harkins recently made headlines after being sentenced to 12 years in prison when nine women reported that he had secretly recorded intimate pictures and videos without their consent, subjected them to abuse and threats, and stolen tens of thousands of pounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The most recent figures from the Office of National Statistics saw almost 4 million incidents of fraud reported throughout 2024, a 19% increase on the year before, with dating scams forming a large portion of these.

Be mindful of dating fraud

In the first six months of 2024 alone, Action Fraud - the national fraud and cybercrime reporting centre - received 4,109 reports of dating scams, marking a 56% increase compared to the same period in 2019.

Making ‘money mules’ out of soft toys, love bombing, misuse of imagery, or fabricated emergencies are just some of the scams online users are being urged to recognise as they look to stay safe while seeking love online.

Swiping and internet dating can be both exciting and daunting, however former fraud investigator and current Altia Product Owner Megan Searle has highlighted the tactics scammers use, to help online users avoid falling victim to these schemes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Acknowledging the dilemma many face when considering dating in the digital-age, Megan, who specialises in financial scrutiny and fraud, said: “Half of me wants to say steer clear of them because you don't know who you're meeting online.

Glasgow online users urged to be wary when using dating apps

“However, I understand the desire for companionship, especially for those who may lack a strong support network or the resources to meet people in traditional ways. The pressure around Valentines Day can exacerbate that desire.

“No one deserves to feel alone. For many, dating apps are a lifeline to finding meaningful relationships, but they also come with risks that users must be aware of.”

One of the most important steps Megan advises is to establish trust and verify the identity of the person you are communicating with, encouraging people to set up a FaceTime or video call so they can verify the user.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as forming a basis for who the person is, people are cautioned against sending any photos early on in the conversation, as these can be misused.

Additionally, she suggests asking the person to share general details about themselves, such as their location and background, to help verify their authenticity.

“Scammers often employ a tactic known as “love bombing,” where they shower their target with excessive affection and compliments in a short period of time,” she explained.

“’You're the most beautiful person in the world’ is a typical message used in this scheme. This intense flattery is designed to create a quick emotional attachment, making the victim more susceptible to manipulation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, she highlighted that a significant red flag in scams is the absence of meaningful conversations.

“They don't really ask questions about the other person. Instead, the communication is often superficial and focused on sexual content, which should raise immediate concerns.

“When scammers do attempt to deepen the connection, it's usually a prelude to asking for money,” she added.

“Often, the scammer will fabricate an emergency or a desire to meet in person but claim to have lack the funds to do so, pressuring the victim to send money,” she explained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you are ever being asked for money by someone you’ve only met online, it’s a major warning sign,” she added.

Megan shares a case where stuffed toys containing money were sent to victims, who were then instructed to forward the items, unknowingly becoming “money mules” in the process.

“I've been involved in a case where stuffed toys have been sent with money in them, and then they've had to take that teddy bear and post it somewhere else. So, they are essentially a money mule,” she said.

Romance fraud and money mules go hand in hand, according to Megan, and these scams can escalate quickly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While dating apps can be a valuable tool for finding relationships, they also come with significant risks, and although Valentine’s day is coming up, people are at risk all year round.

“It’s also worth checking in with those you are close with who may be struggling, whether this be relationship wise or from a mental health perspective. Romance frauds almost always occurs when the victim is in a state of vulnerability, all stemming from a lack of self-esteem.

“But by staying vigilant, verifying identities, and being wary of love bombing and requests for money, you can protect yourself and others from falling victim to online scams.”