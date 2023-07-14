Sebastian Vettel will climb back into an F1 car this weekend as part of the Goodwood Festival of Speed

Sebastian Vettel will get back behind the wheel of an F1 car as part of the Goodwood Festival of Speed. The four-time world champion has been pictured driving Ayrton Senna’s McLaren MP4/8A around Silverstone this week.

Vettel retired from Formula One and the Aston Martin team at the end of 2022 and has been greatly missed from the sport by fans and fellow drivers. The driver has since announced that he will climb into the cockpit of two Formula 1 cars this weekend as part of the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The four-time world champion has shared a photo of himself alongside the late Ayrton Senna’s F1 car. Vettel also said: “Celebrating the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed, I’ll get behind the wheel of two of my beloved cars - Nigel Mansell’s FW14B and Ayrton Senna’s MP4/8A - two true racing icons that shouldn’t be left to gather dust in the garage. So I’m going to get these two unforgettable cars back on the track and race them - using carbon neutral fuel!

“We can only keep motorsport - my sport - alive if we adapt it to the challenges of the future. It is possible to RACE WITHOUT LEAVE A TRACE.”

Fans have been treated to Vettel at Silverstone this week following the British Grand Prix. The driver was seen driving a few laps around the circuit in a McLaren before surprising newly reinstated F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo in the Red Bull garage.