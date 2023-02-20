As Pancake Day approaches, research has revealed the cheapest places to get your ingredients and the all important toppings this Shrove Tuesday.

All thoughts are now on Pancake Day, and it can get expensive with everyone wanting different toppings. New research has revealed which supermarkets offer the cheapest prices when it comes to buying your pancake ingredients for Shrove Tuesday, whether you prefer the soft and fluffy pancakes, or a thin and crispy crepe.

The research by the money experts at ABC Finance – analysed prices of plain flour, large eggs, milk, and vegetable oil as well as four popular toppings choices - caster sugar, lemon, maple syrup, and Nutella. They focused on seven of the major supermarkets in the UK, with the cheapest in-stock option for each ingredient on the supermarkets’ websites being noted and compared.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gary Hemming, money expert at ABC Finance said: “If you want pancakes on Shrove Tuesday but are on a budget, then we’ve looked at the prices of the core ingredients in the supermarkets to find out which offer the cheapest selection. However, keep in mind that the cheapest item is not always the best in terms of value for money. Check the price per 100g/100ml, or calculate the cost per serving, to get a true view of the savings.

Most Popular

The seven supermarkets included Asda, Co-op, Iceland, Morrisons, Sainsburys, Tesco, and Waitrose. The research confirmed Aldi, Lidl, and Marks and Spencer did not have relevant pricing information available online, so were not included in the research.

The cheapest supermarkets for pancake ingredients have been revealed

Cheapest supermarket for core pancake ingredients

Advertisement

Advertisement

ABC Finance analysed prices of plain flour, large eggs, milk, and vegetable oil:

Sainsburys – £4.64 for the 4 core ingredients Tesco – £4.97 for the 4 core ingredients Morrisons – £5.24 for the 4 core ingredients Co-op – £6.30 for the 4 core ingredients Waitrose – £6.70 for the 4 core ingredients Iceland – £6.84 for the 4 core ingredients Asda – £9.68 for the 4 core ingredients

Supermarkets with the cheapest toppings

The research studied the four most popular topping prices - caster sugar, lemon, maple syrup, and Nutella.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sainsburys – £5.15 for the 4 toppings options Asda – £5.85 for the 4 toppings options Morrisons – £6.13 for the 4 toppings options Iceland – £6.30 for the 4 toppings options Tesco – £8.29 for the 4 toppings options Waitrose – £10.85 for the 4 toppings options Co-op – £13.05 for the 4 toppings options

Overall cheapest for all ingredients