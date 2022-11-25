After sparking concern among fans after relying on a walking stick, Sir Tom Jones is now on the mend following a second hip replacement

Sir Tom Jones has revealed he’s had a second hip replacement, joking on his Instagram that ‘papa has two now’. The 82-year-old caused some concern amongst fans in recent months after he was pictured using a walking stick.

Taking to Instagram, he said “For all those concerned and sent in well wishes, I am pleased to report my recent surgery went very well. I’m following orders and doing my physio, so happy to say I will be back soon.”

It’s the second hip replacement the musical legend has undergone in the last five years. Back in 2017, Sir Tom had his first hip replacement, but recently relied on a walking stick whenever he stood during a performance in October.

Speaking to the MailOnline, he said “I do four songs, sit down and say, look, normally I would get up after this, but tonight just on the stool just to take the weight off this leg.

“And I found that I could sing easier sitting than standing. I said to my son, I said, look, I hope they don’t mind when I go to America, that I’ll be sitting down for what’s on the show.”

It’s been a year of apparent health scares for the It’s Not Unusual hitmaker. Back in July, he had to quash rumours that he collapsed whilst on tour. Explaining what actually happened, he said “Hello to all concerned. I travelled last night from the UK to Budapest and woke up this morning with an uncomfortable throat.

