Strictly host Tess Daly told viewers Adams was unable to participate in Sunday’s dance off due to an injury he sustained during his 1960s-themed jive

Tony Adams has pulled out of Strictly Come Dancing after sustaining an injury during Saturday’s show. The former footballer saved DJ Tyler West and his partner Dianne Buswell from Sunday night’s dance off with his decision, meaning they will go through to the next round.

Strictly’s host, Tess Daly , told the audience Adams was unable to participate in the dance-off after becoming injured on Saturday night, and so had decided to withdraw from the competition. The ex-England player is the seventh contestant to leave the show.

Adams and his dance partner Katya Jones were in bottom place after their 1960s-themed jive on Saturday, which Craig Revel Horwood branded a “technical disaster” as the couple attempted to perform a series of roly-polies. But the 56-year-old said the show had taught him a lot about himself and described Katya as ‘an exceptional human being’.

Most Popular

Speaking about his time on Strictly, Adams told viewers he had "cried for the first month”, adding: "I thought this ‘journey’ rubbish was nonsense but, my god, the rollercoaster of emotion. I’ve got to be honest, it’s tough, physically it’s really tough out there, but dancing is really fantastic for you. Go out there and enjoy it and pick up new skills and explore.”

The ex- Arsenal player had an additional message for viewers about mental health, urging them to seek help if they needed it. Head judge Shirley Ballas encouraged Adams to keep on dancing, telling him he had become “one of the nation’s favourite entertainers”.

She said: "On behalf of all the judges, we’ve enjoyed watching every second. You are truly what this show is all about, and we can only wish you the best as you move forward.”

Advertisement