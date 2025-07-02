Superman seen flying over iconic London landmark

Superhero fans might have thought they were in transported to another world, as Superman was spotted flying over London - in what is the UK’s highest ever public sculpture.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those in the capital who took a look up the Shard will have spotted a hyper-realistic version of the unmistakable superhero, more than 300 metres above ground at the top of the iconic landmark.

The sculptural installation marks the first time London’s tallest building has hosted a cinematic character in this way, gracing the Shard’s spire for an entire day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It stands at 11 feet tall and weighs more than 120kg, and is rigged to the highest points of the world-famous building’s exposed spire.

With fibreglass body moulded in ECO resin, supported by galvanised steel cables attaching it to the Shard.

It took four months to create, with more than 20 people putting in a combined 2,000 hours to get it picture-perfect.

New Superman actor David Corenswet was 3D scanned during production, supported by extensive references for the costume and cape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Gunn, writer and director of Superman and Co-Chairman of DC Studios, said of the stunt: “To see such a realistic depiction of our Superman displayed on the top of The Shard is mind-blowing."

The 11ft sculpture of the iconic superhero based on star David Corenswet is suspended 1,000ft | Will Ireland/PinPep

“A symbol of hope and heroism for generations”

The pose depicts ‘Supes’ with one leg dynamically bent and head looking down, as if hovering protectively over the capital.

Londoners are being invited to ‘Look Up’ – the tagline of the new movie – to grab a glimpse of the suspended superhero.

The enormous Superman will be visible, weather conditions permitting, from up to 40 miles away, tethered to the tallest building in Western Europe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Its welded steel framework was painstakingly put together to highlight the launch of new movie ‘Superman’, released on Friday July 11.

Daniel Fulbrook, head of marketing for Real Estate Management and asset manager of The Shard, said: "Superman has stood as a symbol of hope and heroism for generations — so it feels only fitting that he now watches over London from the top of one of its most iconic landmarks.

“To see him suspended within The Shard’s spire is truly surreal. We're incredibly proud to help bring this legendary figure to life in such a bold and breathtaking way."

Those looking to spot Superman at the best vantage points for unobstructed views today (Tuesday 1 July) should head to Borough Market, Sumner Street (SE1 9HZ), Southwark Bridge or Stoney St (SE1 9AF).