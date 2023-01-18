The Plant Chef range is being extended by Tesco, adding five new vegan items onto shelves, as more people are purchasing frozen food

Supermarket giant Tesco have announced that they are extending their Plant Chef range, as data has revealed that a third of the UK is buying more frozen food, with many choosing to do so to cut back on food waste.

Data from the supermarket found that a fifth (19 percent) of UK adults who had not previously bought frozen food started to do so to save money during the cost of living crisis. Tesco Executive Chef Jamie Robinson has said customers should ‘embrace’ frozen food in 2023.

The new items will come at a time when many are taking part in the ‘Veganuary’ challenge, with Tesco giving people the chance to choose from five more vegan items on their shelves now.

Veganuary is an annual challenge that aims to promote and educate about veganism by encouraging people to follow a vegan lifestyle for the month. Since its inception in 2014, its popularity has just grown each year.

Jamie Robinson, Executive Chef at Tesco said: “Gone are the days when frozen food options consisted solely of frozen peas and carrots - there’s never been more choice or innovation in the sector.

“We’ve launched everything from frozen rice to avocado chunks and are now expanding our Tesco Plant Chef frozen food range so customers can easily find plant based alternatives to their usual family favourites in the frozen aisle.”

“Aside from frozen foods, the wider Plant Chef and Wicked Kitchen ranges available exclusively at Tesco ensure customers have access to a huge variety of plant based products and inspiration for new meals at great price points, so everyone can try something new this Veganuary.”

New Plant Chef vegan items available at Tesco

Tesco Plant Chef Meat-Free No-Chicken Breasts

Tesco Plant Chef Meat-Free Hot Dogs

Tesco Plant Chef Fish-Free Cakes with Melt

Tesco Plant Chef Fish-Free Goujon