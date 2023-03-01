Usual and unusual ways people prefer to snack on their crisps

Snack-happy adults have revealed the weird and wonderful way they eat their crisps - including with cutlery, chopsticks, crushing them to powder, and creating a taste overload with a mix of different flavours.

Research of 2,000 adults found eating them with something sweet, covering them with chilli sauce and dipping a chip into sauce while it’s in their mouth were other methods used.

One in 10 even crush them to pour them straight into their mouth, while 28 per cent lick their fingers in order to pick up every last crumb in the packet.

The study revealed 69 per cent have an unconventional style when it comes to their enjoying their chips in private, with 71 per cent believing crisps should be eaten in a certain way to make them taste better.

The research was commissioned by Doritos following hundreds revealing online the ‘secret’ ways they snack.

Unusual methods seen online included submerging chips in dip to make them go soggy and eating crisps with cutlery to avoid getting dusty fingers.

Taste expert Natalie Alibrandi, speaking in collaboration with the snack brand explained the science behind why adults may choose an unusual eating method.

She said: “Lots of the secret snacking styles are proven by science to increase enjoyment.

“For example, eating lots of crisps together achieves a concentrated flavour burst, and nibbling prolongs flavour exposure.”

The study also found the North West was the ‘finger licking capital’ with 34 per cent licking their fingers to mop up the last few crumbs at the bottom of each packet.

And London was the city of shy snackers with 19 per cent eating theirs as quietly as possible so they can enjoy them on their own.

Residents of the West Midlands were a group of unsubtle snackers, as a third have been caught red handed when unleashing their favourite ways to munch.

Gen Z are the most adventurous when it comes to eating their crisps

Gen Z was also the age group that was the most experimental, with 21 per cent having dipped their chips while holding the chip in their mouth and 21 per cent opting to warm their crisps up in the oven before eating them.

Others admitted to dipping their tortilla chips in cups of tea (13 per cent) or a milkshake (13 per cent), while 23 per cent eat their tortilla chips with chocolate for that salty sweet hit.

As the social media generation, 44 per cent of the young age group have also been inspired by Instagram, TikTok or Facebook to try a new snack.

Alex Nicholas, from Doritos, which commissioned the research to launch its new ‘Doritos Devour’ ad campaign, said: “There’s no doubt that we’re a nation with bold snacking styles, and while some of us feel confident to air them in social situations, many of us only feel confident unleashing them behind closed doors.

“We celebrate individuality, and we want people to enjoy our bold flavours and crunch in fun and unique ways, however and wherever they choose.

“That’s why we have teamed up with flavour expert Natalie Alibrandi, to empower snackers to embrace their own ways to enjoy tortilla chips.

“Natalie reminds us that whilst the habits of licking the flavour off, chomping through a few at a time or nibbling each chip bit by bit may not be everyone’s cup of tea, they can maximise the taste experience and so we say just go for it”.

