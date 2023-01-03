A TikToker has explained how he bags free food from McDonald’s using a simple but genius hack.

Darren’s smart thinking is good news for fans of McDonald’s tasty Chicken Selects items. The special trick allows foodies to get four for the price of three.

Normally on the menu, Chicken Selects cost around £4.30 for a set portion, but with this handy trick you will only need to pay £3.98 for four pieces. The revelation came after the TikToker had a look at the wraps of the day item.

In the video, Darren notes that a McDonald’s wrap is made up of two Chicken Select pieces. He explains that customers, much like with the burgers, have the option to remove ingredients.

When you purchase two wraps of the day, which are priced at £1.99 each, and remove everything except the chicken pieces, you will end up with four pieces of Chicken Selects. Darren’s hack will save customers a grand total of 32p.

