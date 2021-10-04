Glasgow buses cancelled over driver shortages

First Bus has cancelled a number of its services.
What’s happened: The bus company announced on its website that some services have been disrupted, with numerous cancellations today (Monday).
It has cited a national driver shortage, which it says is affecting all sectors.
What services are cancelled: The following services have been affected.
Service 18 - Holland Street to Greenhills
Service 21 - Cochrane Street to Gardenhall
Service 201 - Petersburn to Hairmyres
Service 226 - Hillhouse to Fairhill
Service 240 - Buchanan to Overtown
Service 241 - Motherwell to Cleland
Service 254 - Motherwell to Newarthill
Service 255 - Hamilton to Buchanan
Service 263 - Hamilton to Buchanan
Service 266 - Hamilton to West Crindledyke
Service 267 - Buchanan to Hamilton
Service X11 - Buchanan to West Crindledyke
What is First Bus saying: It posted on its website: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused. Please do not take any issues out on our team who are at work and operating our other journeys – it’s not their fault. They, like everyone else, are trying their best to operate as good a service as possible.”
How do I find out more: For more information on the cancellations, visit the First Bus website.