Glasgow buses cancelled over driver shortages

First Bus has cancelled a number of services in Glasgow due to a driver shortage.

By Jamie Callaghan
Monday, 4th October 2021, 10:02 am

First Bus has cancelled a number of its services.

What’s happened: The bus company announced on its website that some services have been disrupted, with numerous cancellations today (Monday).

It has cited a national driver shortage, which it says is affecting all sectors.

What services are cancelled: The following services have been affected.

Service 18 - Holland Street to Greenhills

Service 21 - Cochrane Street to Gardenhall

Service 201 - Petersburn to Hairmyres

Service 226 - Hillhouse to Fairhill

Service 240 - Buchanan to Overtown

Service 241 - Motherwell to Cleland

Service 254 - Motherwell to Newarthill

Service 255 - Hamilton to Buchanan

Service 263 - Hamilton to Buchanan

Service 266 - Hamilton to West Crindledyke

Service 267 - Buchanan to Hamilton

Service X11 - Buchanan to West Crindledyke

What is First Bus saying: It posted on its website: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused. Please do not take any issues out on our team who are at work and operating our other journeys – it’s not their fault. They, like everyone else, are trying their best to operate as good a service as possible.”

How do I find out more: For more information on the cancellations, visit the First Bus website.

