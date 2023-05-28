Watch the shocking moment a motorist, who later tested positive for cocaine, drives the wrong way up the A1, hitting speeds of 125mph

Watch the shocking moment a speeding motorist drives the wrong way on one of the UK’s main roads. The video shows Thomas Garfitt driving the wrong way of the A1, which links London to Edinburgh.

During the incident, the 29-year-old clocked a top speed of 125mph and performed a hair-raising handbrake turn. The video was released by police after Garfitt was jailed for 20 months on May 17.

Sheffield Crown Court heard the driver "ignored a series of red lights, and drove in the path of oncoming vehicles" during the terrifying chase which lasted almost half an hour, back in April this year.

The video shows Garfitt initially pulling over for the police before whizzing off. Footage then cuts to him speeding up the motorway - on the correct side of the road initially, weaving in and out of traffic and veering dangerously into other lanes.

Taking place after 8pm and with the natural daylight dimming, the video cuts to shots taken from a helicopter showing Garfitt driving the wrong way up the motorway towards oncoming traffic, speeding up the hard shoulder.