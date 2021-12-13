Following on from Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s address to the nation on Sunday, more emphasis has been placed back on working from home if possible to do so.

If you are moving back to working from home, or maybe you are looking to make some changes to your current working from home set up, here are some tips to improve your work space.

1. Get ready for work

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It may be straight forward, but getting ready for your day although you may not be going anyway is a great way to feel refreshed for the day.

Getting changed out of pyjamas and into clothes, even if it’s just jeans and a hoodie, can make for a more comfortable day.

2. Create a workspace

Working on a designated workspace is important in maintaining a good working environment.

This includes a chair which allows you to maintain good posture, which is important for the duration of a long working day.

3. Maintain a work/ life balance

It can seem easy to work for longer at home when you have access to work materials on a 24/7 basis, but keeping to work hours is vital for keeping some level of comfort.

When your working day is done, try your best to finish on time and enjoy free time.

4. Communication with colleagues

Working from home can feel isolating sometimes, which is why it is important to maintain regular contact with work colleagues.

Doing this through video calls and messenger chats can help to keep the sense of a working team together despite you working in different locations.

5. Take breaks

It can feel as though there is less of a need to take breaks when working from home, but if anything it is more important to use breaks to keep refreshed when working from home.

Your full lunch break is of course the longest of your spells away from work, but a short screen break around every hour will help to keep you from feeling fatigued.

6. Create a routine for the morning

Waking up and getting ready for work is a good start to the day, but setting yourself a time when you will start work is also important.

If you find yourself with time to spare in the morning, maybe try something that doesn’t involve sitting close to a screen, like reading or listening to music, to help you relax ahead of the day ahead.

7. Leave the house

During the winter months, it can sometimes be hard to find motivation to leave the house in the morning and evening when there is no natural light around.

However, going for a short walk outside of your working hours can do a lot to refresh you upon your return to work.

8. Take Sick Days

This one may be a given, but when you are ill it is important to take days off.

You might be working from home, but you are still working and when sick you’ll still need time to recover away from the trials and tribulations of the work day.

9. Social communication

Talking to other people is something which many people thrive upon, so make sure you continue to do this whilst working from home.

This can take many forms, from messaging your friends on social media to organising social events on video platforms with work colleagues.

10. Plan out what you’ll be working on ahead of time

A clear idea of what you want to work on during the day is just as important when working from home as it is in the office.