The most famous Scottish voices on Audible – from Irvine Welsh to McAvoy and Tennant
Audible is packed with top-quality listens – and some of the best are read in unmistakable Scottish voices. From gritty novels to big-name memoirs and full-blown audio dramas, these are the Scottish-narrated audiobooks worth plugging into this summer.
Whether it’s the comfort of a familiar accent, the weight of a serious story told with Scottish steel, or just hearing a well-known voice lend warmth and wit to a great book – these titles are all the better for their brilliant narrators.
Trainspotting – read by Tam Dean Burn
Irvine Welsh’s cult Edinburgh novel is wild, raw and unforgettable – and Tam Dean Burn delivers every line with proper edge.
The Sandman – James McAvoy leads an all-star cast
Lanarkshire-born McAvoy heads up this incredible Audible Original, bringing Neil Gaiman’s dreamscape to life with eerie calm and real presence.
Doctor Who: The Mind of the Hodiac – written by and starring Russell T Davies & David Tennant
Tennant returns as the Doctor in this standalone sci-fi tale – sharp, nostalgic, and a brilliant pick for fans of the show or Scottish sci-fi royalty.
Bletherings – read by Alan Cumming
The Aberfeldy-born star has one of the most distinctive voices in showbiz – and this collection of musings and memoir is a charming listen.
Shuggie Bain – read by Angus King
Winner of the Booker Prize, this devastating story of growing up in 1980s Glasgow hits even harder when told in a Scottish voice. King’s narration is raw, grounded and powerful.
